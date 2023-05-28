Election of Governors and Deputy Governors in Cuba Closes

The Municipal Assemblies of People's Power in Cuba elected today the 15 provincial governors of the country for a five-year term.

Cuba's National Electoral Council (CEN) reported that the elections of provincial governors and deputy governors concluded on Sunday with a high turnout of delegates from the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power.

According to the Cuban Electoral Law, the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power are in charge of electing provincial governors and deputy governors.

Throughout the country there was a massive participation of municipal delegates in the elections where governors and deputy governors were elected with 98.44 percent of the valid votes, said CNE president Alina Balseiro.

The official added that 0.07 percent of votes were annulled and 1.5 blank votes. According to the CNE president, four governors and eight vice governors are women.

Resultados oficiales de la elección de gobernadores y vicegobernadores, dados a conocer por el Consejo Electoral Nacional (@Elecciones_Cuba). Todos los propuestos resultaron electos. Felicidades y a trabajar por #Cuba.#PoderPopular pic.twitter.com/w2H4B8nhcU — Belkys Pérez Cruz ���� (@Belkyspcr) May 28, 2023

Official results of the election of governors and deputy governors, released by the National Electoral Council. All those nominated were elected. Congratulations and let's work for Cuba.

In Havana, Yanet Hernández Pérez was elected governor with just over 97 percent of the votes cast, while Jesús Otamendiz Campos will serve as deputy governor.

Alberto López Díaz was ratified as governor of Villa Clara province, where President Miguel Díaz-Canel was present. Milaxys Yanet Sánchez Armas was elected vice-governor.

In the province of Pinar del Río, the deputy to the Parliament, Eumelín González Sánchez, will assume as new governor and Niurka Rodríguez Hernández will remain in her functions as vice-governor.

Se realiza en todo el país, el proceso de escrutinio correspondiente a la elección del Gobernador y Vicegobernador Provinciales, en las Asambleas Municipales del Poder Popular.#CENCuba #gobernadoresyvicegobernadores pic.twitter.com/4lvUahm01y — Elecciones en Cuba (@Elecciones_Cuba) May 28, 2023

The counting process for the election of the Provincial Governor and Deputy Governor is being carried out throughout the country in the Municipal Assemblies of People's Power.

Alexandre Corona Quintero and Yolexis Rodríguez Armada were ratified as governor and deputy-governor of Cienfuegos, respectively.

In the province of Ciego de Avila, governor Alfre Menendez Perez and deputy governor Hiorvanys Espinosa Perez will remain in their positions.

Manuel Francisco Hernández Aguilera will assume responsibility at the head of the Holguín government, and Yunia Pérez Hernández is ratified as deputy governor.

