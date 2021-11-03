Election Campaign Ends in Nicaragua

Nicaragua closed its electoral campaign period four days before the elections, which started last September 25 as political parties attempt to win votes for the legislative, presidential and vice-presidential positions.

The participants in this process had to comply with the sanitary measures of prevention and control of Covid-19, dictated by the Ministry of Health, among them, avoiding massive face-to-face events and prioritizing digital communication mechanisms to make available their government plans.

According to the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), the calendar before the ballot of this November 7 was already fulfilled and detailed each of the activities, dates and procedures for organizations and citizens to be part of the elections.

Last October 13, this electoral body participated in the review and validation of the Single Electoral Ballot, with legal representatives of the parties and the appointment and swearing-in of 80,754 members of the Voting Boards (JRV).

The officials verified the availability and quality of the indelible ink, an additional transparency measure that will guarantee that the voting will be carried out only once and, as required by the national legislation, in an accessible, universal, secret and individual manner.

Last Monday, November 1, they verified the content and transfer of the 13,459 electoral bags to the different departments of the country, with documents, auxiliary materials, indelible ink and security seal and informed of the prohibitions stipulated for voting day.

President Daniel Ortega will seek his fifth mandate in these elections, the fourth consecutive since his victory in 2006 and the second with his wife, the vice chief of state, Rosario Murillo. Both face five opposition groups to obtain the highest office in the country.

In addition to the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), the Constitutional Liberal, Nicaraguan Christian Way, Nicaraguan Liberal Alliance, Alliance for the Republic and Independent Liberal parties will participate in this presidential contest.