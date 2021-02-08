    • Live
News > El Salvador

El Salvador To Keep in Detention Defendants of FMLN Murder Case

  • Burial of murdered members of FMLN party, El Salvador, Feb. 4, 2021.

    Burial of murdered members of FMLN party, El Salvador, Feb. 4, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @KawsachunNews

Published 8 February 2021 (1 hours 58 minutes ago)
Opinion

On January 31, two members of the opposition Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) party were killed and two others wounded by Police and Health Ministry workers.

A court in El Salvador Monday ordered the pre-trial detention against three people accused of the murder of Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) supporters on January 31.

Former FMLN Councilman Jose Berrios Murdered in El Salvador

The three suspects face charges of aggravated homicide for the deaths of Juan Portillo and Gloria Rogel. They also face attempted aggravated homicide charges for the wounding of Roberto Hernandez and Aquiles Ayala. 

The court rejected the defense's request for "total confidentiality" of the investigation, noting that the case has become public and parties need to know about the process.

On Jan. 31, the victims were attacked and killed after they participated in an election campaign act carried out by the FMLN. Police arrested the suspects the same day and confiscated a shotgun and a 9-millimetres pistol.

Police Division of Protection of Important Personalities official Diego Alvarado, Health Minister workers Roberto Coto, and a motorbiker Hector Castaneda are the defendants.

The case has generated a confrontation between El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele who supports the thesis of a mutual confrontation rather than an attack, and Attorney General Raul Melara.

The assassination comes amid electoral campaigns for local and legislative elections to take place on Feb. 28.

by teleSUR/ eh- JF
