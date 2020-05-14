El Salvador: Pot-Banging Against Bukele's Pandemic Management

The protests were related to the extension of the strict quarantine measures and the delay in the payment of a bonus for public servants.

In San Salvador city's upper-class neighborhoods, residents banged pans and honked car horns on Wednesday to protest against President Nayib Bukele’s handling of the pandemic.

Through social networks, citizens called to protest against the situation of people confined in containment centers, the arrests of those who do not respect quarantine, the management of the economy during the crisis, and the abandonment of Salvadoreans stranded abroad.

In one of his first reactions to these complaints, the Salvadoran president commented negatively on a video of an upper-class protest in Santa Tecla city.

"When I saw this video, I was outraged. Then I remembered that many parents of those who are whistling killed priests, raped nuns, financed death squads, and plundered our country. Compared to that, what their children are doing means nothing," Bukele tweeted.

Previously, he announced the extension of the emergency state and absolute quarantine, which are policies that the Salvadoran Congress must discuss in the coming days.

El Salvador: Bukele’s Heavy- Handed Response To Pandemic Violates Human Rights - https://t.co/n5eD2AYbNH https://t.co/BW922EIMiG via @PopResistance — Brian Reynolds (@socialistbri) May 14, 2020

Some discontent towards the Bukele administration also stemmed from sectors of the health workers, police, military, and other public servants.

"The best reward cannot be given by the Government as it will come from God," Bukele said while confirming that the US$150 bonus offered to those public servants in April will be delivered this month.

“I know they deserve much more, in every way. We will continue working to make it so," he added.

As of Thursday morning, El Salvador had reported 1,037 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths.​​​​​​​