El Salvador: Nayib Bukele To Run for Re-Election in 2024

Before the ruling party controls the Supreme Court, a Salvadoran president was required to wait ten years before trying to run for the presidency again.

The President of the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, asserted that the re-election of President Nayib Bukele is underway.

The ruling party New Ideas, which controls the Legislative Assembly, announced that Bukele and his Vice President Felix Ulloa had registered their pre-candidacy for the 2024 elections.

"It's a formula that has yielded great results for our country... The 2024 re-election is already formally underway. We are very pleased... We are grateful because they made the decision. Obviously, they had already announced it, but now they have formalized it," Castro said.

In September 2022, Bukele announced his intention to seek re-election after the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court expressed a favorable opinion regarding this possibility.



When El Salvador had one of the highest rates of gang-related violence in the world the Anglo-American Empire didn’t care. But now that El Salvador is the safest country in the Western Hemisphere suddenly the Empire must demonize President Nayib Bukele.pic.twitter.com/Tmvb6uXitw — ��pocalypsis ��pocalypseos ���� ���� �� (@apocalypseos) June 26, 2023

However, the Bukele-controlled Legislative Assembly appointed new constitutional judges in a process deemed "irregular" by Salvadorans.

According to the Court's resolution, the president must request a leave of absence six months before the start of their next presidential term. This means that Bukele would govern for the first six months of his fifth year and should step down from the Presidency in January 2024.

The El Salvador University's Faculty of Jurisprudence and other lawyers have pointed out that Bukele's re-election would violate several articles of the Constitution, such as the one stating that the person who has held the Presidency cannot "continue in office for even one more day."

"No matter how much the ruling party tries to legitimize Bukele's candidacy, he is prevented from competing in his party's primary elections and running as a presidential candidate," said Eduardo Escobar, the director of Citizen Action.

