El Salvador Held Municipal Elections This Sunday

There has also been low turnout and irregularities during this local elections.

The polling stations opened at 7:00 seven o'clock in the morning until 5:00 PM in El Salvadorn this Sunday, to elect 44 mayors and 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen).

According to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador about 6.2 million people are called to participate in the municipal elections, after presidential and legislative elections plagued by allegations of irregularities by civil and political organizations.

The organization Observa El Salvador 2024, highlighted that 76.1% received the electoral package after 5:00 a.m., outside the established hours in more than one fifth (22.6%) received it out of time, and in 8.2% of the JRV observed the lack of some material of the electoral package was recorded.

El Salvador is holding municipal elections today. They come 1 month after Bukele's controversial landslide presidential reelection & big concerns over gov fraud in the Congressional vote last month. The community radio network @arpassv is covering today's vote across #ElSalvador. https://t.co/MFKa1hVDDA — Michael Fox (@mfox_us) March 3, 2024

In these municipal elections a low influx to the voting centers has been reported, this after the presidential and legislative elections last month when the 47.40% of the registered population decided not to vote, which represents 2,945,933 people.

The entity endorses that as in previous reports, once again there is an asymmetry of party surveillance of the official party and the rest of the contenders, 96.5% of the Vote Receiving Boards (JRV) of the observed voting centers there are watchmen of the New Ideas party, the party of the ruler Nayib Bukele.

Radio YSUCA, university cultural radio station, reported irregularities such as military violence near the Zacamil Nursery School polling station; and at the Claudia Lars School Center in San Francisco Chinameca, 50 meters from the voting center, the ruling party is campaigning with a banner while the elections take place.