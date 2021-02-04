El Salvador: 3 People Accused Over Attack Against FMLN Members

"The accused will be prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated and attempted homicide," Attorney General Melara said.

The Salvadoran Attorney General's Office (FGR) Wednesday charged three people involved in the attack against Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) supporters on January 31.

The accused are VIP Protection Division (PPI) member Diego Alvarado, Health Ministry's private security guard Roberto Coto, and motorist Hector Castaneda.

They allegedly fired with a 9-millimeter weapon against an FMLN caravan. Two people died from bullet impacts during the attack.

"The accused will be prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated and attempted homicide," Attorney General Raul Melara explained, informing that there is still no hypothesis of what happened.

���� #lastHour | A CNP crane removed the vehicle suspected of being used by those responsible for the attack on the FMLN caravan last night from the parking lot of the Ministry of Health. Video LPG/Javier Urbina. #elsalvador #mostshared pic.twitter.com/jjdTkwxp0j — Imminent Global News (@imminent_news) February 1, 2021

"We are facing an incident motivated by hate and political intolerance," Melara added while assuring that violence will not be allowed or condoned, especially amid the electoral campaign ahead of local elections.

FMLN lawmaker Yanci Urbina pointed out that President Nayib Bukele's hate speeches prompted these violent acts.

On Wednesday, two elderly who were part of the attacked caravan were released due to the lack of evidence linking them to the incident.