El Salvador: 2 FMLN Activists Dead After a Gunman Attack

The victims were two former guerilla fighters Gloria Rogel and Juan de Dios Tejada.

El Salvador's leftist Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) Sunday denounced the murder of two militants by armed men in San Salvador city during a political campaign.

At the time of the attack, the militants were about to end an electoral caravan supporting Rogelio Canales's candidacy for mayor of the capital.

"This attack was not random. We condemn the murder of our comrades and demand justice," the FMLN stated and informed that the victims were Gloria Rogel and Juan de Dios Tejada, who were war veterans.

During the violent incident, "other five activists were wounded. They are hospitalized at the Rosales Hospital," FMLN Secretary-General Oscar Ortiz assured, adding that one injured is in critical condition.

"Outside the Rosales hospital, the FMLN Secretary-General said the murder of two supporters on Sunday was a 'political incident'"

FMLN lawmaker Nidia Diaz held President Nayib Bukele responsible for the attack due to "his intolerant speech against the Party in which he militated until 2017."

In response to the attacks, Bukele insinuated that the assault was an inside job by FMLN members as a last effort to avoid their collapse ahead of local elections.

"I didn't think the FMLN could stoop any lower, but they fell. That party is desperate not to lose their privileges and their corruption," Bukele tweeted, assuring the National Police is investigating the incident.

On Feb. 28, Salvadorans will go to the polls to elect new Assembly members and municipal authorities that will rule for the next three years.