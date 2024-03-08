El Salvador: 12 Women and a Baby Have Died Inside Prisons Since 2022

Since March 2022, when the state of emergency came into force, 12 women have died inside the prisons themselves, mostly because of poor health conditions.

During the emergency regime in El Salvador, 236 deaths were reported within prisons, of which 12 were women and one was a baby, due to lack of medical care.

Of the deceased females, at least 3 showed signs of violence, others died from complications from chronic diseases such as hypertension. Another aggravating factor was the conditions and ill-treatment leading to conditions such as severe malnutrition.

Most of the women prisoners were convicted for links with criminal organizations, some even innocent victims.

#InternationalWomensDay2024 | This morning, El Salvador's Popular Rebellion & Resistance Bloc & the Resistencia Feminista coalition held a press conference to denounce the severe setbacks for women under the Bukele regime and call Salvadorans into the streets tomorrow #8M2024 https://t.co/EJzP3GqwKt — CISPES solidarity (@CISPES) March 8, 2024

In addition to the deaths of women in prisons, a boy, a girl and a baby had died from ill-care.

The Movement of Women Victims of the Regime (MOVIR) declared that women are the head of many homes where male figures are in prison, thus imprisoning many of them creates a family breakdown.

MOVIR also denounces the immobility of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the investigation and clarification of cases of femicide within penal centers.