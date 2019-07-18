El Chapo's Life Sentence Inhumane: Mexican President

"A sentence for life in a hostile jail, hard, inhumane,” make life no longer worth living, AMLO said.

The life sentence for Mexican drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is inhumane, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said Thursday just days after the conviction was finalized by a United States judge.

During a morning conference, AMLO explained that sentences like the one for El Chapo — “a sentence for life in a hostile jail, hard, inhumane,” make life no longer worth living.

A U.S. judge sentenced Guzman to life behind bars plus 30 years Wednesday after a jury found the man guilty of running a murderous criminal enterprise that smuggled tons of drugs after a three-month trial.

The violence brought by the drug lord left thousands of victims, which AMLO said shows a need for moral reforms in society.

Last year, violence took a record of 33,000 lives. Those numbers continued surging in the first six months of Lopez Obrador’s term in office, which began in December.

To address the issue, the Mexican head of state created a new militarized police force to bring down violence that has increased as cartels splinter and smaller groups fight for territory.

When asked whether he expected violence to rise further over coming weeks following the sentencing of El Chapo, Lopez Obrador said that "no, on the contrary. We think that bit by bit the number of criminal incidents will decline.”

“We will continue to create a better society, supported by values, that is not based on accumulating material wealth, money or luxury,” Lopez Obrador added.