Eight Abducted Venezuelan Soldiers Return to Their Homeland

On Monday, Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino announced the return of eight military personnel to the Bolivarian nation. They were held captive by Colombian irregular armed groups since early May.

The soldiers were rescued through an operation called "Aguila Centenaria" in the bordering Venezuelan State of Apure. Padrino also confirmed that the search for two other soldiers continues.

After their arrival to Venezuelan soil, they were transferred to Caracas where they received medical attention at the Vicente Salias military hospital.

"What a joy. Long live our Bolivarian National Armed Forces. Welcome home, brave compatriots. The fight for sovereignty continues," Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted.

Padrino also reaffirmed the Bolivarian government's decision to continue the fight against irregular armed groups that seek to plunge Venezuela into transnational crimes affecting the nation's peace, development, and stability.

On May 15, he confirmed the abduction of eight soldiers who were part of counter operations against the incursions of Colombian armed groups in Apure. The Defense Minister specified that negotiations were being carried out with the assistance of the International Red Cross to secure their return.

He condemned that Colombia's President Ivan Duque has neglected his country's borders, a situation that allows these criminal groups to carry out smuggling, intimidation, and destabilization activities in Venezuela.