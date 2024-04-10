Eid Fitr: End of the Holy Month

The festivities of Eid this year were overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Gaza and Israel’s expected military offensive in Rafah city after six months of war.

Today April 10, Muslims celebrate the end of the month of fasting with family gatherings and traditional meals, dressed in their best clothes. This festivity is called Eid al- Fitr in Arabic language, which means the Feast of the Breaking of the Fast.

After a month of abstinence without eating, drinking or participating in activities considered inappropriate for Islamic teachings, it is a time of celebration. At this moment there is no shortage of all kind of diches of big celebrations and delicious traditional sweets and cakes.

It is a celebration that can last up to three days and puts an end to the sacred month. The exact date is confirmed with the appearance of the crescent moon on the night of the 29th of the previous month, something that may vary depending on geographical location.

It takes place the day after the new Moon is seen at the end of the month of Ramadan and marks the start of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

In this day, the majority of the Muslims attend prayers at their mosque on the morning of Eid al-Fitr. Along with Eid al-Adha, it is one of the two main festivals in Islam.

By this time, they are expected to have made their end-of-Ramadan donation to charity, known as Zakat-ul-Fitr or Fitrana, to help feed the poor.

But the festivities of Eid this year were overshadowed by the worsening crisis in Gaza and Israel’s expected military offensive in Rafah city after six months of war.

Inside Gaza, there was little joy. Palestinians mourned their loved ones who are now over 33,000 killed in Israel's offensive since last October 7.