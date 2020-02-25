Egypt's Former President Hosni Mubarak Has Passed Away

The Egyptian government referred to Mubarak as one of the heroes of the 1973 Yom Kippur war against Israel.

Egypt’s government Tuesday announced that former President Hosni Mubarak, who ruled this African country from 1981 to 2011, passed away at the age of 91.

Alaa Mubarak confirmed his father's death through social networks where he posted a video in which two images of Mubarak are presented, one as president and another as a young Army officer.

"With and against us, the homeland remains and people leave. Egypt is immortal," the former President says in one of the video's scenes.

Besides declaring national mourning, the President Abdul-Fattah El-Sisi administration referred to Mubarak as a hero of the 1973 Yom Kippur war against Israel, "the war that regained the Arabic nation's honor and dignity."

Isn’t it fascinating that Hillary’s gushing, personal praise for Mubarak — which translated into concrete aid of all types: military, economic & diplomatic — was never a 2016 campaign issue?



Maybe outrage over dictator-praise is feigned the real issue is whether they’re pro-US? pic.twitter.com/vzWM9Fwj2w — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 25, 2020

Mubarak, who died after being in intensive care for weeks due to a stomach operation​​​​​​​, was ousted as Egypt's president after the so-called Arab Spring which spread across African countries in 2011.

As a result of the death of citizens who had protested against his government, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012, although judges subsequently overturned that verdict.

In 2014, Mubarak was sentenced to three years in jail for financial irregularities. After that period, he was released.

Eight years after the end of his Presidency, the country's inhabitants remain divided into their opinions and attitudes towards his 30-years regime.

"Torture was the state policy at the time of Mubarak and was an organized method in prisons and at the hands of the Police," a human rights defender Aida Seif al Daula recalled.​​​​​​​