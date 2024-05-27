Egyptian Guard Dies in Exchange of Fire With Israeli Forces

On Monday, the Egyptian Army confirmed that one person died during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces at the Rafah border crossing, which connects the Sinai Peninsula with Gaza.

"The Egyptian Armed Forces are investigating, through the competent authorities, the shooting incident at the Rafah border crossing, which caused the martyrdom of a security officer," said the Egyptian Army, without providing further details.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation forces reported a "shooting at the border with Egypt," while indicating that Israeli authorities are "maintaining a dialogue with the Egyptian side."

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli gunfire reached the Egyptian side of the land crossing, which has been taken over by Israeli occupation forces for weeks amid operations against the Palestinian town of Rafah, where many war-displaced individuals are crowded.

Two Egyptian military and security sources also confirmed that after the "exchange of fire between Egyptian and Israeli soldiers" security forces cordoned off the vicinity of the crossing.

"Egyptian soldiers initiated fire against members of the Israeli army, causing no casualties. However, the Israeli occupation army forces responded by firing warning shots," said the military source, as reported by news agency EFE.

In their account, the Egyptian security source indicated that Israeli troops "fled after the shots" and that the exchange did not continue. "All Israeli forces withdrew from the area of confrontations at the Rafah border crossing on the Palestinian side," they added.

This exchange of fire at the border crossing occurred on the same day that Israeli occupation forces murdered at least 50 Palestinians in a displaced persons camp in Rafah.

Cairo has accused Israel of bombing the crossing on several occasions. These attacks have caused damage to the crossing, which has prevented the access of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the evacuation of wounded and foreigners for several days.

On October 22, 2023, the Israeli Army acknowledged that one of its tanks mistakenly fired at an Egyptian military post on the border, an incident that was addressed diplomatically.