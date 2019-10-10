Egyptian Activist Alaa Abdel Fattah Tortured in Prison: Reports

Fattah, an Egyptian progressive activist was re-arrested from the police station last month after authorities started cracking down on protesters against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah had been tortured in prison since his arrest on Sept. 29, said his lawyers and family.

“Alaa was beaten on being arrested, on arrival in prison and has been repeatedly threatened since. He was told if he spoke it would become worse,” a statement by his family read.

Fattah, an Egyptian progressive activist was re-arrested from the police station last month. As part of his probation, he was supposed to spend 12 hours every night at the police station in Cairo. However, the 37-year-old activist failed to show up one morning. His family was informed of his arrest.

Fattah was a leading voice in the 2011 Arab Spring that toppled Hosni Mubarak’s regime. A blogger and software engineer, Fattah was released in March after serving a five-year sentence for protesting without permission in breach of a 2013 law that rights groups say effectively bans protests.

His recent arrest was after authorities started cracking down on protesters demonstrating against President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Over 3,120 people, including well-known activists, journalists, and lawyers, have been arrested since the protests started last month.

He is currently facing charges of “belonging to an illegal organization and spreading false information” as part of case number 1356/2019.

Fattah’s lawyers said that he was blindfolded and stripped to his underwear and made to walk down a corridor while being beaten on his back and neck.

Abdel Fattah was told "that prison is made to 'teach people like you a lesson'" while warned that he would be in prison his entire life.