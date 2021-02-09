Egypt Reopens Border Crossing To Gaza Strip

Egypt on Tuesday reopened the Rafah border crossing, which connects the country with the blockaded and bombed Gaza Strip, in order to allow passage in both directions, diplomatic sources announced.

That is the only crossing that is not controlled by Israel to the coastal enclave and its opening on Tuesday will allow the return of settlers to their land and the exit of those who require it, the Palestinian Embassy confirmed in Cairo.



Some two million people live in the Gaza Strip under a tightened blockade imposed by the Zionist government, which limits both the movement of people and the entry of goods, fuel and other resources.



The measure, which will remain in force until further notice, coincides with talks in Cairo by representatives of some 15 Palestinian organizations that are seeking to overcome years of disagreements, and jointly outline the holding of legislative elections in May, followed by presidential elections in July.



Egypt has reopened the Rafah crossing for a limited period to facilitate the transit of travelers stranded in other countries or the transfer of the sick, as well as the departure of students or settlers claiming humanitarian situations, mainly.



Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Gaza's main gateway to the outside world facilitated the assistance to seriously ill patients, given the weakness of the healthcare system in this Mediterranean area, which has also been the target of Israeli aggressions.