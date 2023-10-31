Egypt Not to End the Palestinian Cause by Accepting Refugees

President Al Sisi expressed his rejection of Israeli pressures to have the populations of Gaza or the West Bank relocate to Egypt.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbuli insisted that Egypt would never allow the Palestinian cause to be undermined. He was referring to Israeli pressures for Cairo to accept the relocation of Palestinian refugees to its territory.

"As President Abdelfatah Al Sisi has stated, Egypt will not accept the imposition of anything on us or the settlement of regional issues at our expense," Madbuli declared during a speech in Al Arish, in the northern Sinai Peninsula, near the border with Gaza.

He also affirmed that Cairo would expand its development and reconstruction plans for the arid Sinai region, investing billions of Egyptian pounds in the coming years, "so that no one entertains the idea that Egypt will abandon Sinai."

Egyp would commence with a project encompassing the construction of a 500-kilometer-long railway line, a network of roads, logistics corridors, and the expansion and modernization of the Al Arish airport and port to transform it into a "world-class port," alongside numerous other tourism, economic, and social development projects.

The moment when an on-duty doctor in #Gaza was told the news that his family members were either killed or injured by an Israeli airstrike. pic.twitter.com/IARerguvJN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 31, 2023

"The aim is to connect Sinai with the rest of Egypt's provinces to address the urban neglect of the peninsula, which has attracted the desires of others," Madbuli emphasized.

The Sinai Peninsula is a triangular desert region located in the northeast of Egypt. It was occupied by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War but was reclaimed following the 1973 war and the peace agreement in 1979, which normalized Egyptian-Israeli relations.

"We will implement projects that will transform this region, especially northern Sinai, into a global attraction that will provide thousands of job opportunities," Madbuli stressed and estimated the value of a five-year Sinai development plan at around US$12 billion.

Both President Al Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II have repeatedly expressed their strong rejection of Israeli pressures to have the populations of Gaza or the West Bank relocate to Egyptian or Jordanian territory.