Egypt Licenses Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in the fight against the pandemic through medical aid and expertise exchanges.

Egypt’s Health Minister Hala Zayed said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has been officially licensed for emergency use in Egypt.

"The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) will send us the official license early in the morning, which it has already issued today," he announced.

Egypt received the first batch of Sinopharm vaccines on Dec. 10. The minister said that the batch went through four tests conducted by the EDA and they all proved the safety of the vaccine.

Zayed pointed out that his country will receive the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines within days, which are expected to be provided to citizens later in January.

Health authorities also mentioned that AstraZeneca/Oxford submitted a request for the use of its vaccine. If it is approved, the local production will be carried out by the Egyptian vaccine maker Vacsera, as reported by Ahram.

As of Monday morning, Egypt had reported 142,187 COVID-19 cases and 7,805 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.