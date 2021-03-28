Egypt: Ever Given To Be Refloated in the Next 24-48hr

Rescue operations will be reinforced with two new dredgers and two more tugboats.

The container ship "Ever Given" on Sunday could be ungrounded in the next 24 to 48 hours with the help of today's high tide, which will facilitate the refloating operations.

The ship has been stranded at the Suez Canal southern end for the past six days due to a combination of human errors and a sandstorm.

Chairman of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie announced the ship had moved 30 degrees to the right and the left, for the first time, proving that the ongoing actions are not in vain.

Refloating operations will be reinforced with the arrival of two new dredgers: the Italian Carlo Magno and the Dutch Alp Guard, and two other Egyptian tugboats.

Incredibly illustrative video to understand better the issue with #EVERGIVEN in the #suez pic.twitter.com/1iyPCh5tFk — Fábio Carvalho (@fabioac) March 28, 2021

It is expected to remove another 15,000 or 20,000 cubic meters of sand during the operation and reach a depth of between 12 and 18 meters to refloat the cargo container.

The Suez Canal transits 10 percent of world trade, and currently, over 300 ships are anchored because of the obstruction of this waterway.

Egypt loses between US$12-14 million per day, while world trade faces losses ranging from US$6 billion to US$10 billion.