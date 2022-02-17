Egypt Concerned About Palestinians’ Displacement in Sheikh Jarrah

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his concern about the Palestinians'displacement from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is following the matter with great concern.

The Ministry itself released the announcement via its official Facebook account on Thursday. The statement mentioned the attacks that the Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood is suffering in the Eastern part of occupied Al-Quds. The address warned the provocative practices and aggression that the Palestinians are subjected to, and the worsening of tensions it could lead to in the city of Al-Quds.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry's official spokesperson, Ahmed Hafez, stated that Egypt condemns displacement the Palestinians are suffering, being expelled from their homes for changing the demographic identity of the eastern part of occupied Al-Quds. He noted that these practices violate international law and international legitimacy and are a continuation of the policy of forced expulsion.

Hafez highlighted the need to protect the Palestinian population and avoid demolishing homes and the confiscation of lands in the occupied West Bank and the eastern part of Al-Quds. The spokesperson also underlined the achievement of unilateral measures undermines the chances of establishing the desired peace in the region and the "two-state solution".

International community condemned all forms violence in middle east specifically killing innocents babies, women and defenseless people. we are calling Israel to end ethnic cleansing and displacement Palestine and people there. we also calling US to stop supporting Israel. pic.twitter.com/LeuxoBxQ0s — kiwle ramos (@Kilwe7) February 17, 2022

Confrontations have been witnessed in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood between both sides, Palestinians and Israeli Police, which have assaulted residents and solidarity activists and arrested dozens of them.

For years tensions have continued to rise as the Israelians attempted to expel Palestinian families from their homes, claiming that they belong to the Israeli occupation.