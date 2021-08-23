Egypt Closes the Border With Gaza Indefinitely

This border crossing is practically the only exit door to the outside that the Palestinians have.

On Monday, Egypt indefinitely closed the Rafah border crossing, which had been reopened to provide humanitarian assistance during Israel's attacks on the Palestinian people in May.

The closure decision comes after the violent incidents in Gaza on Saturday, when Israeli troops fired at the civilian population, injuring 41 people. The Palestinian protests occurred in response to the Israeli bombing of alleged military targets of the Islamist movement Hamas.

The closure of the border crossing would have occurred as a security measure taken in reaction to the breaking of the promise made by Hamas to maintain calm in the territory under its control.

Hamas authorities argued that the protests were caused by the Islamic Jihad, a movement which is “opposed to political engagement with Israel and is sharply critical of the Palestinian Authority and its policies,” as ECFR explained. Egypt. however, did not accept that explanation.

Israeli sniper shot a Palestinian child in the neck during protests in Gaza, today. pic.twitter.com/G1hEckIVcT — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) August 22, 2021

Gaza’s Interior Minister spokesperson Eyad al Bozzom, who said that the Egyptian authorities informed them about the closure of the border crossing on Monday, explained that he remains in contact with the Egyptian authorities to make the crossing operational again as soon as possible.

Since May, the Rafah border crossing has allowed the evacuation of the wounded from Gaza, the entry of humanitarian assistance, and the transport of materials for the reconstruction of the Palestinian territory, which was severely affected as a result of the Israeli bombings.

Previously, the border crossing was closed most of the time. This border crossing is practically the only exit door to the outside that the Palestinians have. In order to use it, the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip need a special permit from the Egyptian authorities to access their territory.