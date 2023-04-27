Efrain Alegre Leads Voting Intention Polls in Paraguay

His policy proposals focus on fighting against corruption and approving initiatives that guarantee sustainable economic development for Paraguay.

On Sunday, Paraguayans will elect their country’s president and vice president to serve during the 2023-2028 term. Voting intention polls showed a possible technical tie between candidates Efrain Alegre (National Agreement Alliance) and Santiago Peña (Colorado Party).

Voting intention polls showed a possible technical tie between candidates Efrain Alegre (National Agreement Alliance) and Santiago Peña (Colorado Party). Alegre may win 34,3 percent of the votes, while Peña may obtain about 32,8 percent of the ballots. Below is an explanation of these candidates' political trajectories and proposals.

EFRAIN ALEGRE. A lawyer and professor, Alegre is a militant of the Liberal Party. He served as Lower House President from 2000 until 2001, as Senator in 2008, and as Public Works Minister between 2008 and 2011, during the administration of President Fernando Lugo.

His policy proposals focus on fighting against corruption and approving initiatives that guarantee sustainable economic development for Paraguay.

"Our economic policy will preserve macroeconomic stability: we will optimize public spending and reduce state indebtedness," Alegre vowed.

This leftist politician also aims to promote quality public transport, a safe road network, and Internet access. He seeks to subsidize 50 percent of the fixed cost of Internet services and provide broadband to 100,000 households. These initiatives would give citizens greater access to online education and training programs.

"Artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are not a danger, but a challenge for which we must prepare. This proposal, precisely, seeks that citizens make the most of this opportunity," Alegre stated.

In 2019, Paraguayan senator Paraguayo Cubas called for the death of 100,000 Brazilians in Paraguay, and was subsequently expelled by his colleagues.



Now he appears at double digits in polling for the upcoming presidential election pic.twitter.com/3K65Sc90x4 — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) March 28, 2023

He also backed the proposals of his vice presidential candidata Sole Nuñez, who vowed to promote initiatives that guarantee gender equality. "Nearly 200 progressive political and social organizations are part of our alliance. Together we will demonstrate that we can make a change so that the Paraguayan state better serves the great needs of its people," Alegre stated.

SANTIAGO PEÑA. A graduate in Economics, Peña served as Economy Minister during the administration of President Horacio Cartes (2015-2017), who is his political advisor and president of the Colorado party. Militants of this party have presided over Paraguay since the 1950s, except during the 2008-2012 term when Lugo was President. Voting intention in favor of Peña has decreased recently following the U.S. Treasury Department sanctions against Cartes over corruption accusations. If elected, Peña promised to return competitiveness to the state-owned Petroleos de Paraguay (Petropar) and generate state-financed incentives for companies that hire young professionals seeking a first job. He also pledged to fight inflation and create 500,000 new Jobs. Nevertheless, he did not specify how he will achieve these two proposals. "The coming years may be the best years for Paraguay. But we have to put into practice all our knowledge, our experience, and our determination," Peña told CNN.