Ecuador's Top Diplomatic Resigns After Impasse With Argentina

Over the last month, four high-level officials have resigned from their positions ahead of the presidential elections to be held on April 11.

Ecuador's Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Gallegos Thursday handed over his resignation letter. His decision comes amid diplomatic tensions unleashed by recent statements from Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez.

Previously, this Andean country submitted a note of protest to reject affirmations of the Argentine president in which he tacitly used Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno as the embodiment of political betrayal.

"I am not Lenin Moreno... I arrived here with Cristina, and I will leave with her... I will not break that unity," Fernadez said.

Describing Fernandez's words as "unacceptable", Ecuador called on its Ambassador to Argentina Juan Vasconez for consultations on Wednesday.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Ecuador's National Assembly demands the resignation of top national security and prison authorities over last month's deadly prison riots, with 84 votes in favor, 34 abstentions and one null.@EbravoteleSUR pic.twitter.com/MqqxoByG1F — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 2, 2021

Gallegos was Ambassador to the United Nations before becoming Foreign Affairs Minister in July 2020.

He expressed that his resignation responded to "strictly personal reasons". In the meantime, Vice Minister Arturo Cabrera will take the post.

Over the last month, Health Minister Juan Zevallos, Interior Minister Patricio Pazmiño, and Cabinet Secretary Juan Roldan also presented their resignations.