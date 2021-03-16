Ecuador's Second-Round Electoral Campaign Kicks Off

Both presidential candidates will hold a debate in Guayaquil on March 21, and the candidates will be able to promote their policies until April 8, 2021. The authorities confirmed that biosecurity protocols would be the same as the first round.

The electoral campaign for Ecuador's April 11 second round kicked off on Tuesday as established by the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE).

Union for Hope (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz, the first-round winner on February 7, will face Guillermo Lasso for the center-right alliance CREO-Partido Social Cristiano (PSC).

Durante la campaña electoral, los candidatos o las organizaciones políticas, deberán dar a conocer sus propuestas programáticas a la ciudadanía. #YoMeInformo pic.twitter.com/0AIrLu2lvy — cnegobec (@cnegobec) March 16, 2021

"During the electoral campaign, candidates or political organizations must make their programmatic proposals known to the citizens."

Both presidential candidates will hold a debate in Guayaquil on March 21 and the candidates will be able to promote their policies until April 8, 2021. The authorities confirmed that biosecurity protocols will be the same as the first round.

According to the CNE, the candidates may only disseminate their work plans and programmatic proposals through advertising slots in the media and digital media and billboards authorized by the electoral body.