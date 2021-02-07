Ecuador's Presidential Elections: Updates

If the trend presented in the first official results persists, the run-off election will be between Andres Arauz and Yaku Perez.

On Sunday, over 12 million Ecuadorians went to the polls to elect their next president and vice-president, 137 members of the National Assembly, and five

9.15 pm: Electoral authorities present first official results

The National Electoral Council (CNE) President Diana Atamaint presented the results of the "quick count" of the presidential elections held on Sunday.

Using a sample of 2,425 polling stations, that is to say, using only 8 percent of the tally sheets, it is observed that the three candidates with the highest votes were Andres Arauz (31.50 percent), Yaku Perez (20.04 percent), and Guillermo Lasso (19.97 percent).

8.00 pm: Ecuador's Electoral Authorities delay presentation of data

The National Electoral Council (CNE) was expected to present the first preliminary results of the presidential elections at 8.00 pm on Sunday. However, its authorities said they will announce those results one hour later.

In this context of uncertainty, the political maneuvers against the Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz seem to begin to take shape.

Instead of waiting for the presentation of official results, for example, the Pachacutik candidate Yaku Perez held a press conference at 8 p.m. to proclaim himself "the winner" of the first round.

To justify his stance, he said that he had a 90,000-votes sample in which 40 percent of the votes would be in his favor.

