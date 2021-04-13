Ecuador's President-Elect Lasso Announces His Policy Agenda

His proposal includes the sale of public assets, the suppression of the Secretary of Science & Technology, and the elimination of the constitutional rule that prohibits bankers from owning mass media.

Ecuador's President-elect Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday called a press conference in Quito to present some of the actions he will undertake upon his inauguration on May 24.

Besides vowing that vaccinating the population will be his top priority, Lasso maintains that his goal will be to immunize nine million Ecuadorians during the first 100 days of his administration. To achieve this, vice-president-elect Alfredo Borrero will take steps to learn about vaccination strategies used in other countries and acquire COVID-19 vaccines.

"Vaccination is not only a health priority but also an economic one," Lasso said, adding that "we need people to lose their fear and take to the streets to reactivate the economy."

The banker will send to Congress a bill to eliminate the Secretariat of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Senescyt), an institution that during the Rafael Correa administration (2007-2017) tried to control the proliferation of poor-quality private universities.

Lasso will also call for a popular consultation for the elimination of the Council of Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS).

Unfortunate turn of events in Ecuador, the right wing neoliberalism and hard handed rule will continue under Lasso. However the citizens revolution that started over a decade ago will continue to defend the people against the austerity of the elite. https://t.co/Pt7qRibREJ — Aidrean Ó Gallchobhair ���� (@adriang86518036) April 12, 2021

Regarding the country's economic future, he affirmed that servicing Ecuador's foreign debt will not represent a problem for his administration given that there are no major payments to be made during the next four years.

The "opportunity-creating" politician also warned that he will sell the public media and push for a constitutional reform to eliminate the provision that prohibits bankers from owning mass media.

His government will also promote new oil contracts based on a "shared risk model" between the Ecuadorian state and private investors.