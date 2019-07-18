Ecuador's First Same-Sex Marriage Unites Lesbian Couple

Cameras flashed as the couple was married Thursday at the civil registry in Guayaquil, Ecuador. But it wasn't just the couple's photographer taking photos of the ceremony, but reporters who snapped shots of Michelle Aviles and Alexandra Chavez as they were married in Ecuador's first-ever same-sex wedding.

Newly-weds Chavez and Aviles tell AP they will celebrate their union in November with a party.

Aviles says she knows that some people disapprove of gay weddings, but that she and Chávez have a normal life like anyone else.

Andrea Alban officiated the nation's first same-sex, lesbian wedding, and said several other gay marriages are already on the city's calender.

In mid-June, Ecuador’s highest court granted two gay couples the right to marry after six years of legal battles. Judges Daniela Salazar, Ramiro Avila, Ali Lozada, Karla Andrade and Agustin Grijalva voted in favor of an immediate legal change. By late last month over 40 couples had already registered to be married. About a half dozen Latin American nations have approved same-sex marriage.

The couple arrived at Guayaquil's civil registry before the offices opened and paid the US$50 rate for their nuptuals. Esther Sanchez from the registry served as witness to Chavez and Aviles.