Ecuador's Congress Approves Capital Account Liberalization Law

The new law will allow the most powerful financial groups to influence the decisions made by the directive bodies of the Central Bank.

Ecuador's Parliament on Thursday approved the "Defense of Dollarization Law,", which entails reforms to the country's monetary and financial law aimed at liberalizing the movement of capitals.

The Law was approved with 86 votes in favor, 41 against, one empty vote, and five abstentions on Thursday night. The new law will allow financial groups to influence the decisions made by the directive bodies of the Central Bank.

"The government is designing a new financial crisis for our country. Rather than defending the dollarization, the new law would allow dollars to leave the country with no control or regularization," leftist leader Andres Arauz warned.

Some local economists also rejected the law because it eliminates public control of interest rates and fees charged by banks.

#Ecuador, one of the poorest countries in Latin America, now has a dollarised economy (no national currency), a completely private central bank and a billionaire banker as president. Who needs slavery when you have US neoliberal colonialism? https://t.co/efNkIZhjtY — taseenb (@taseenb) April 23, 2021