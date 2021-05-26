Ecuadorians Protest on Lasso's First Day in Office

Indigenous peoples and teachers demand that the new government maintain fuel subsidies and implement social policies.

Ecuador's Indigenous communities and transport workers on Tuesday blocked the Panamerican highway in the province of Imbabura to reject the increase in fuel prices and demand social policies.

The blockades were supported by the Federation of Kichwa Peoples of the Northern Highlands of Ecuador (FICI) and the Rural Workers and Indigenous People of Cotacachi Union (Unorcac).

The protesters urged President Guillermo Lasso to keep fuel subsidies and suppress 2020 decrees which established fixed minimums prices for fuel.

Furthermore, the Indigenous people organizations called for freezing public and private debt such as credits with financial institutions.

In recent weeks, bus drivers held protests in Quito and Guayaquil to demand an increase in transport rates, arguing that diesel has become too expensive.

In this context, school teachers have also announced massive protests for June 2 to defend the Ecuadoreans' right to social security.

Among those who will join the protests are teachers who have worked for years without the Education Ministry regularizing their situation through tenure contracts.