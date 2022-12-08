Ecuadorian Unions Demand Better Wages and Jobs

The Unitary Workers' Front (FUT) of Ecuador called for a national mobilization to demand mainly better wages in the face of the economic crisis.

The Central Workers' Union, part of the FUT, said that the action is "in defense of life, for dignified work, for social security and in defense of human rights."

Different labor and social organizations in the country are demanding better wages, jobs, security and the right to social security representation.

The Workers' Central called for the mobilization starting at 16:00 local time at the Social Security Fund in the capital Quito, under the slogan "For decent work, fair wages and Social Security."

The General Union of Ecuadorian Workers (UGTE) called for a march to defend the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS), and to demand an increase in employment sources and a rise in the minimum wage.

Convocan manifestaciones por mejoras salariales en Ecuador#PlenoComoLaLunaLlena pic.twitter.com/b17aNr97Wd — Rodrigo Melo Rosa (@RodrigoMeloRos6) December 8, 2022

Demonstrations called for wage improvements in Ecuador.

The unions denounce that the increase of 25 dollars to the basic minimum wage in 2023, announced by the government of President Guillermo Lasso, is insufficient since it does not cover the basic food basket.

They argue that the Constitution of Ecuador establishes wage increases must be progressive, until they reach the cost of the essential family basket.

According to the Government's proposal, the minimum basic wage is set at 450 dollars, while the current value of the essential family basket is around 800 dollars.

The general mobilization forms part of the commemoration of International Human Rights Day, celebrated every December 10.