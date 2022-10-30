Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office Raids Home of Advisor

The raid took place in the sector of Samborondón, located in the province of Guayas (southwest).

The Attorney General's Office (FGE) of Ecuador reported that it raided the home of an advisor of the former minister investigated for bribery, alluding to the resigned Xavier Vera.

"In the framework of the investigation for alleged bribery, #FiscalíaEc with the support of @PoliciaEcuador, performs a raid on the home of Allan V., advisor to the former minister of @RecNaturalesEC, in Samborondón," the entity wrote on its Twitter account.

#AHORA| #Guayas: En el marco de la investigación por presunto cohecho, #FiscalíaEc con el apoyo de @PoliciaEcuador, realiza un allanamiento al domicilio de Allan V., asesor del exministro de @RecNaturalesEC, en #Samborondón. #FiscalíaContraElDelito pic.twitter.com/BCuUClIbny — Fiscalía Ecuador (@FiscaliaEcuador) October 30, 2022

The former minister has been implicated in several acts of corruption after an alternative media presented revelations that point to his presumed participation in the sale of positions in the public sector and in the use of a disability card with which he would have benefited with privileges.

Vera denied these accusations but admitted that there was an error in the issuance of the disability card in his name.

Last week the Attorney General's Office raided two of Vera's homes and the hotel room of another citizen allegedly linked to the case.

On October 28, Vera resigned his post and said he stepped "aside" for the sole purpose of concentrating on his defense and to avoid wearing down the government.

The revelations come just weeks after Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said that not a single case of corruption had been reported in his administration.