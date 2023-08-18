Ecuadorian President is Denounced in Villavicencio Murder Case

The Fernando Villavicencio family also blames Interior Minister Juan Zapata, Police Commander Fausto Salinas, and the director of the security operation.

On Friday, the family of the late presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio announced that they will file a complaint against President Guillermo Lasso and other public officials for the assassination of the Ecuadorian politician on August 9.

At press conference, the family's lawyer, Marco Yulema, explained that the assassination of Villavicencio at the hands of hitmen occurred as a result of an "intentional omission" by the authorities.

The Lasso administration did not comply with its responsibility to ensure the life of a presidential candidate who had received threats against him and requested political protection.

"The Ecuadorian State did not fulfill its role as guarantor... They left him abandoned, they let him die," the lawyer said and recounted the breach of various security protocols that occurred at the time of Villavicencio's murder.

Who benefited from Fernando Villavicencio's murder? https://t.co/QfOe1y9qbW — Pedro R. Nunes (@PedroRNunes) August 17, 2023

Among them, for example, was the total absence of protection on the left side of the vehicle in which the candidate was embarking. For this reason, the hitmen fired without any impediment and at a very short notice against Villavicencio.

The Villavicencio family also blames Interior Minister Juan Zapata, Police Commander Fausto Salinas, and the director of the security operation.

In another press conference, Zapata said that the Villavicencio family has the right to file a complaint. However, he did not refer directly to the failures in the protection protocols.

Instead, the Interior Minister said that the police authorities cannot pronounce themselves until the Internal Affairs Directorate does not conclude an investigation on this case.

