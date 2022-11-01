Ecuadorian President Cancels Planned Trip to the US

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, canceled his planned trip to the U.S. amid the recent wave of violence unleashed in the country.

The cities of Esmeraldas and Guayaquil have been the most affected by the recent wave of violence in Ecuador.

Lasso's trip to Orlando, U.S., "for personal reasons," was scheduled from November 2 to 6. The President said through his official Twitter account: "I canceled the planned trip due to the critical moment our country is going through. " In this regard, he said, "We will face this crisis with tough measures within the law."

Likewise, the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency said in a statement, "The Head of State will continue to lead the frontal fight against the threat posed to the country by drug trafficking and organized gangs."

The provinces of Esmeraldas and Guayas, in the coastal region, are considered the most violent in the country. In the cities of Esmeraldas and Guayaquil, there were car explosions, detonations in gas stations and police killings.

Cancelé el viaje planificado debido al momento crítico que vive nuestro país. Estamos reunidos para tomar acciones inmediatas en Guayaquil y Esmeraldas. Enfrentaremos esta crisis con medidas duras dentro de la ley. pic.twitter.com/QomH2T9yHM — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) November 1, 2022

I canceled the planned trip due to our country's critical moment. We are meeting to take immediate action in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas. We will face this crisis with tough measures within the law.

At least ten attacks with explosive devices and car bombs have been registered in both cities. Today, two policemen were shot dead in their patrol car in Guayaquil.

In Esmeraldas, on October 31, two lifeless bodies were found decapitated and hanging from a pedestrian bridge.

The government said it is its priority "to guarantee the peace of Ecuadorians, so it is confronting head-on this serious problem inherited from previous governments."