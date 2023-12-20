Ecuadorian Police Manage to Free Kidnapped Former UK Consul

The businessman was kidnapped on Saturday while resting at a property in Los Rios province.

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian police announced the release of Collin Armstrong, the former UK honorary consul who had been kidnapped over the weekend.

"Thanks to the work of the Ecuadorian Police and its units, we achieved the rescue of the former honorary consul of the United Kingdom and the arrest of 9 individuals. We will not tolerate impunity. Police actions continue," said Interior Minister Monica Palencia.

Through social media, the United Kingdom's ambassador in Ecuador confirmed that Chris Campbell had been safely released in the province of Manabi.

"We are delighted that Colin Armstrong, our former honorary consul in Guayaquil, has been safely released. Our gratitude to the National Police for all their efforts to secure Colin's release. Thank you," he wrote in a statement.

En la hacienda de Baba, en Los Ríos, permanecía el cónsul honorario del Reino Unido Collin Armstrong con esta mujer y su seguridad personal. 30 hombres ingresaron en carros y se los llevaron secuestrados. No hubo tiempo a nada, indican testigos. Un golpe bien planificado. pic.twitter.com/LIu0G2Q97L — Bessy Granja Barriga (@bessygranjaOK) December 16, 2023

The text reads, "The UK honorary consul Collin Armstrong, this woman, and his personal security were at a ranch in Baba, Los Rios. Thirty men entered in cars and kidnapped them. Witnesses said there was no time for anything. A well-planned hit."

The 78-year-old businessman was kidnapped on Saturday morning while resting at a property in the tropical province of Los Rios.

Armstrong is the founder of Agripac, one of Ecuador's largest agricultural product supply companies, which also provides goods and services related to aquaculture, fertilizer production, industrial chemicals, animal health, seeds, and larviculture.

Ecuador, currently experiencing its worst security crises in history, closed 2022 with the highest rate of violent deaths, recording 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants.

However, by the end of 2023, the trend is expected to increase significantly and surpass 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Fernando Carrion, a security expert.