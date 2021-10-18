    • Live
Ecuadorian Farmers Take Over The Roads In Guayas

  • Farmers' protest in Guayas, Ecuador, Oct 18, 2021

    Farmers' protest in Guayas, Ecuador, Oct 18, 2021 | Photo: Twitter/ @enlace_ecuador

Published 18 October 2021
They ask President Lasso to stop the increase in fuel prices, control food smuggling, regulate the price of agricultural inputs, and grant preferential loans to farmers.

On Monday, Ecuadorean farmers and teachers took to the streets of the Guayas province to protest against the increase in prices of fuels and basic products.

Organizations such as the National Agricultural Front for Ecuadorean Food Sovereignty (FENASAE), the Teacher’s National Union (UNE), and the Popular Front (PF) are taking part in the protests. Local outlets reported that citizens have closed at least three main roads so far.

The citizens ask President Guillermo Lasso to stop the increase in fuel prices, increase the minimum price of some agricultural products, control food smuggling, regulate the price of agricultural inputs, and grant preferential loans to farmers.

On Wednesday, the Workers' Unitary Front (FUT) will also hold mobilizations to support the presentation of a new Labor Code to Parliament. 

"The only instrument the people has to stop government politics is protesting in the streets",  Popular Front President Nelson Erazo said and recalled that there is another national call for demonstrations against fuel prices for Oct 26.

The gradual increase in fuel prices began with a decree issued by President Lenin Moreno (2017-2021), which prompted massive protests in October 2019.

At that time, this right-wing politician declared a State of Emergency and moved the seat of the government from Quito to Guayaquil. 

by teleSUR/ ar-JF
