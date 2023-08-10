Ecuadorian Candidate's Death Prompts International Reactions

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio occurs a few days before the presidential elections to be held on August 20.

Hitmen shot and killed presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday afternoon as he was leaving a rally at a school in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

The right-wing politician, who was known for his fight against corruption and mafia activity, reported weeks ago that he had received death threats.

This assassination, which occurs a few days before the elections to be held on August 20, has provoked some international reactions which are presented below.

ARGENTINA: Through social networks, the Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the assassination of presidential candidate Villavicencio, expressed its solidarity with the Ecuadorian people, and sent condolences to his family and loved ones.

BRAZIL: "By expressing confidence that those responsible for this deplorable act will be identified and brought to justice, the Brazilian government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the presidential candidate's family and to the Ecuadorian government and people," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

BOLIVIA: "The Bolivian Foreign Ministry condemns the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and expresses its deepest condolences to his family and the Ecuadorian people," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Through social networks, former President Evo Morales also expressed his rejection of the "cowardly and criminal attack" against Villavicencio.

"Solidarity and condolences to his family and the Ecuadorian people, who are affected by citizen insecurity and neoliberal policies," he said.

A candidate in Ecuador’s coming presidential election, Fernando Villavicencio, was assassinated on Wednesday, highlighting the country’s escalating violence and crime. Ecuador ranked as the least safe country in Latin America in 2022. Nearly two in three (64%) Ecuadorians said… pic.twitter.com/Tr2Amt0ndy — GallupNews (@GallupNews) August 10, 2023

COLOMBIA: "Foreign Relations Minister Alvaro Leyva and the Government all reaffirm their solidarity with the Ecuadorian people and trust in the strength of the institutions of the sister republic of Ecuador to clarify the facts and punish those responsible," the Colombian Foreign Ministry said, sending its condolences to Villavicencio's family and supporters.

THE EUROPEAN UNION: "The EU condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. This tragic act of violence is also an attack against institutions and democracy in Ecuador."

THE ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES (OAS): The OAS electoral observation mission joined the "Ecuadorian people's consternation and pain at the savage murder" of Villavicencio and strongly condemned the tragic act of violence, which not only attacks people it also undermines institutions and the democratic process.

"The loss of a human life in such cruel circumstances is a grim reminder of the importance of preserving peace and stability in a democratic society," it said, and strongly called on the authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and depth of this fact.

"The safety of candidates is essential to maintain confidence in the democratic system and ensure that the voices of all citizens can be heard freely and without fear."

I'm sorry that presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated in #Ecuador . He was a rotten person who helped transform Ecuador from 1 of the safest countries in LatAm to 1 of the most unsafe over the past 6 years of rightwing pro-US rulehttps://t.co/Lk1AiD8o2o — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) August 10, 2023

SPAIN: Through a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry stressed Spain "supports the Ecuadorian electoral process, its democracy and the authorities so that this tragic death is investigated and the guilty are tried."

THE UNITED NATIONS (UN): "The United Nations in Ecuador calls for an investigation of this crime so that it does not go unpunished. It is urgent to redouble efforts to stop the wave of violence that unfortunately affects all the inhabitants of the country. What happened is an attack on the Ecuadorian democratic system."

URUGUAY: "The Government of Uruguay expresses its condemnation and dismay at the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio perpetrated yesterday afternoon in Quito, and extends its condolences to his family, the government and the Ecuadorian people."