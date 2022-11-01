Ecuador in Chaos: Car Bombs, Dead Policemen, Hanging Corpses

In the early hours of Tuesday, four attacks with explosives occurred in the city of Guayaquil and two attacks in the city of Esmeraldas.

Over the last 24 hours, Ecuador has gone through an unprecedented violent situation, which is likely prompted by criminal gangs linked to imprisoned drug traffickers.

In the early hours of Tuesday, four attacks with explosives occurred in the city of Guayaquil and two attacks in the city of Esmeraldas.

One of the car bombs exploded at the Guayaquil's Terrestrial Transport Terminal, where there were no victims but some slight material damage. Another attack took place in front of a police station in the Alborada neighborhood, where a car bomb exploded.

Criminals also shot at a patrol car in Guayaquil and killed two policemen. Through social networks, police authorities confirmed this event, adding that investigators and specialized officers are looking for those responsible.

#1Nov | Se registraron al menos seis atentados con carros bomba en Guayaquil, Ecuador, durante la madrugada de este martes. pic.twitter.com/6KzIHPZcLj — Dalier Noticias ���� (@DalierNews) November 1, 2022

During the outbreak of the car bombs in Guayas, unknown persons threw pamphlets outside media outlets through which they rejected the transfer of prisoners to other prisons.

Ecuadorian authorities confirmed today that some 200 prisoners will be transferred from the Litoral Penitentiary to other prisons. This transfer was justified arguing that the penitentiary facilities will be repaired.

On Monday, two bodies appeared suspended on a pedestrian bridge in Esmeraldas, a province where eight prison guards are currently "being held" by prisoners.

