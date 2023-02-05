Ecuador Update: Citizen Revolution Candidate Muñoz Votes

Citizens will participate in an eight-question referendum, which seeks to modify the Constitution in matters related to security, control institutions, and environmental governance.

On Sunday, some 13.4 million Ecuadorians are summoned to choose 23 provincial prefects, 221 mayors, 864 urban councilors, 443 rural councilors, and 4,109 parish council members.

Citizens will also elect 7 members of the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS) and will participate in an eight-question referendum, which seeks to modify the Constitution in matters related to security, control institutions, and environmental governance. The facts are presented below as they happen.

.

10:21 a.m. Citizen Revolution candidate Muñoz votes in Quito. After casting his vote, sociologist Pabel Muñoz, candidate for mayor of Quito, spoke briefly to the press about the murder of Omar Menendez, the candidate for mayor in Puerto Lopez.

"Ecuador has to stop this bleeding. We cannot become that type of country where it is common for candidates to be attacked and disrespected... My condolences to Menendez, his loved ones, and to our political organization."

Despite what happened on Saturday night, Muñoz will not request police protection. His statements occurred in the midst of a crowd of people who accompanied him.

10:00 a.m. Attack in Puerto Lopez left two dead and two injured. On Sunday, National Police Commander Fausto Salinas confirmed that the attack occurred in Puerto Lopez on Saturday night not only left candidate Omar Menendez as a fatality, but also another person. He also mentioned that there are two wounded.

Salinas reported that the candidate was at his home accompanied by other people when a group of armed men arrived at the site, beat the guard, and shot those who were there.

8:00 a.m. Ecuadorian voting in Spain proceeds normally. The Ecuadorian ambassador to Spain Andres Vallejo indicated that Ecuadorians began to vote in Madrid early in the morning.

Consul Paula Noboa pointed out that around 66,000 citizens will be able to exercise their right to vote in Madrid until 12:00 local time. Some 178,700 Ecuadorians will vote in 19 electoral precincts located in various Spanish towns.

Over 409,000 Ecuadorians abroad are called to vote this Sunday. Some 275,000 of them are in Europe, Asia, and Oceania.