Ecuador: UNES Alliance Files Objection to Election Results

The political alliance that nominated Andres Arauz to the Presidency of Ecuador, Union for Hope (Unes), has officially objected to the electoral results of the second-round presidential elections on April 11.

"We have presented before the National Electoral Council [CNE] an appeal of objection to 1520 tally sheets in which we have found numerical inconsistencies", the legal representative for UNES, Santiago Diaz, said at a press conference.

According to Diaz, as quoted by local media El Universo, the objection was presented on Tuesday, the last day in which it was possible to challenge the results announced on April 18 at the end of the scrutiny, consisting of 3049 pages and 1520 minutes of scrutiny with anomalies, generated in the polling stations (JRV) of provinces such as Azuay, Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Cañar, Riobamba, El Oro, Esmeraldas, Guayas, Imbabura, Loja, among others.

The representative of UNES urged the CNE to manage the resource so that the results have total transparency and even put his hopes in the opening of the ballot boxes for the recount of votes.

The CNE of Ecuador proclaimed on April 18 in a public hearing the results of the presidential elections, after the scrutiny of 100% of the votes of the second round held on April 11.

UNES objeta al CNE los resultados de la segunda vuelta electoral entre Andrés Arauz y Guillermo Lasso.

La carta está firmada por el procurador de esa alianza, Joshep Díaz. pic.twitter.com/5jTwhTyX6z — Jeff Sanguña (@jeffsanguna) April 21, 2021

"UNES objects to the CNE the results of the second round of elections between Andres Arauz and Guillermo Lasso.

The letter is signed by the attorney for the alliance, Joshep Díaz."

The results indicated that the leftist UNES candidate obtained 4,236,515 valid votes, representing 47.64%. In contrast, the conservative candidate of the Creando Oportunidades movement (CREO-PSC), Guillermo Lasso, got 4,656,426 valid votes, 52.36% of the votes.

As for the objection's timeframe, Ecuadorean Electoral Law sets a term of three days for the Electoral Council to resolve these types of complaints.