Ecuador Top Court Gives Way for legalizing of Same-Sex Marriage

Ecuadorean Constitutional Court gave way for the legalization of same-sex marriage, with 5 votes in favor and 4 against.

The Constitutional Court of Ecuador gave way to equal civil marriage in Ecuador Wednesday when resolving two cases presented by the Provincial Court of Pichincha regarding couples: Xavier Benalcázar-Efraín Soria / Rubén Salazar-Carlos Verdesoto.

In favor voted Daniela Salazar, Ramiro Avila, Ali Lozada, Karla Andrade and Agustin Grijalva. Judges Hernán Salgado, Teresa Nuques, Enrique Herrera and Carmen Coral voted for the need for constitutional reform to implement equal marriage in Ecuador.

Last week, the Constitutional Court had already voted for marriage equality with a 4-4 draw. Judges Andrade, Ávila, Grijalva and Salazar favor equal marriage. In favor of constitutional reform to be viable the equal marriage Judges Salgado, Herrería, Nuquez and Corral.

Judge Ali Lozada did not vote the previous week.

LGBTI organizations in Ecuador (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) say there are 10 open judicial cases of equal civil marriage in Guayaquil, Quito and Cuenca.

With this decision, Ecuador joins Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay in giving equal marriage rights to same-sex couples.

"We salute the Constitutional Court for this iconic step in our country, not only now a reference for the Andean countries, but for the entire Latin American region. We are moving forward in a constitutional way, but we want more ... LGBT populations are making history!!!" said a statement by the Ecuadorean Federation of LGBTI Organizations shortly after the news of the court's decision.