Ecuador: Thousands Surround Congress as Police Crackdown on Them

Indigenous and social movements have pointed out that their struggle is not limited to rejecting fuel price increases, for they will continue protesting until tthe IMF policy package is eliminated.

For the ninth consecutive day, Ecuador's social movements, indigenous organizations, workers unions, and student organizations, together with thousands of citizens who have taken to the streets, are performing a nationwide strike against President Lenin Moreno and the economic policies package recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

In Quito, the country's capital, Thursday night ended with five deaths, 929 detainees and 554 people injured, according to data from the Ombudsman.

Scenes of police repression, which lasted even after the start of the curfew, were transmitted almost exclusively by citizens through social networks. Private media were focused on broadcasting messages that called for work and harmony as well as declarations of the regime's officials.​​​​​​​

From the mainstream media's perspective, massive protests would be mainly motivated by fuel price hikes, which is an informative strategy that attempts to minimize the impact of policies related to labor flexibility, new hiring modalities and reduction of both salaries and vacations for public servants.

The indigenous peoples and farmers are also facing a defamation campaign which aims at positioning them as people who generate violence and impede progress. Not to mention that they have been unduly linked to an alleged attempt at political destabilization planned from abroad.

In a country evidently convulsed by social discontent, the attitude adopted by the mainstream media has generated outrage, especially considering that alternative means have been closed.​​​​​​​



#Ecuador | Today marks the ninth day of demonstrations.

Indigenous groups and social organizations remain at El Arbolito Park -center-north of Quito- protesting against economic measures announced by President #LeninMoreno.#ParoNacionalEC #EcuadorSOS pic.twitter.com/GIzWisDUiE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 11, 2019

On Friday morning, after sleeping in shelters provided by public and private universities, the Indigenous Peoples and Farmers decided to march towards the National Assembly.

Initially, for a couple of hours early in the morning, thousands of citizens managed to concentrate peacefully around the legislative branch headquarters.​​​​​​​ A little before noon, however, security forces began to expel citizens from the ​​​​​​​streets surrounding the building.

Videos, photos and audios, which were broacasted through social networks, remain as historical records of new cases of people injured and citizens arrested.

Despite the informational fence set up by mainstream actors, Indigenous and social movements have pointed out that their struggle is not, and will not be, limited to rejecting fuel price increases, for they will remain protesting until the government eliminates the IMF policy package.

"This does not stop until the IMF leaves Ecuador," the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) said.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, according to his latest statements, President Moreno, who is not exercising power from the government's traditional headquarters in Quito, insisted that he will not revoke his budget reduction measures, which will allow his administration to access an IMF loan worth of US$4.6 billion.​​​​​​​