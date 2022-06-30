Ecuador: Strike to End After CONAIE-Government Dialogue

So far, the parties have not signed any document to consolidate the agreements supposedly reached. Uncertainty about the future of national strike persists.

After 18 days of an uninterrupted national strike, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) declared an end to the protests after reaching an agreement with representatives of President Guillermo Lasso's administration.

As reported at a press conference held from the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference in Quito, the parties would have reached the following agreements:

-. All governors must intensify control operations to prevent and eradicate price speculation.

-. The national government declares the health system in an emergency.

-. Compensatory public policies will be promulgated for the rural and urban sectors.

-. The price of gasoline is reduced by US$15 cents per gallon. As a result of this decision, the price of gasoline will be US$2.40 and the price of diesel will be US$1.75.

Social Inequality Is More Violent than Any Protest: Violent Crackdowns on Demonstrations Are Creating a Human Rights Crisis in Ecuador #ParoNacionalEcuador #NationalStrikeEcuador https://t.co/7qAoz6BbGR — Kayla ��Jenkins (@lightgirlkay) June 30, 2022

-. The Lasso administration is committed to repealing Decree 95, which reduced the State's participation in oil activities and promoted international bidding processes for oil fields.

-. Authorities will reform Decree 151, which is related to mining activity in protected environmental areas, intangible zones, archaeological zones, and water sources. The reform is expected to include provisions to ensure that communities are consulted before mining projects are implemented in those territories.

-. The Lasso administration is committed to repealing the "State of Emergency" as the situation in the territories involved begins to return to normal.

-. Issues pending resolution will be dealt with in a dialogue process in the next 90 days.

Until the moment of closing this article, however, the parties have not signed any document related to the aforementioned points. Uncertainty about the future of national strike persists.

"IT HAS NOT BEEN SIGNED YET. Due to our respect for collective decisions, the Indigenous movement's structure reviews in detail the act, which was drawn up by the Intervening Commission, upholding the best results of the 10-point national agenda," CONAIE tweeted.