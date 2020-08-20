Ecuador: Socialist Candidate Vows to Create Truth Commission

The commission will analyze cases of power abuse that have occurred since 2017

In Ecuador, the Union for Hope (UNES) Presidential Candidate Andres Arauz Wednesday proposed the creation of a "Truth Commission" to investigate the events that occurred during the presidency of Lenin Moreno (2017-2021).

The leftist politician explained that such commission will analyze the corruption of high officials, human rights violations, abuses of power, and other arbitrary legal facts.

In an exclusive interview broadcast by teleSUR, Arauz recalled that he has made several proposals to reverse the Moreno administration's economic policy, which has privileged the interests of the debt bonds holders over the Ecuadorians’ health and life.

These statements occurred when Ecuador had reported 104,475 COVID-19 cases and 6,146 deaths.

"Moreno's government does not know how to face the health crisis. He leaves us a devastated country. We used to live in a middle-class country and now we are in a country with high levels of poverty and hunger," the UNEP candidate stressed and explained that the majority of the population is either unemployed or underemployed.

He also warned that the Ecuadorian elites will try to disqualify his candidacy to try to contain the return of the Left to power.

So far, Arauz's vice-presidential candidate is Rafael Correa, who was president between 2007 and 2017. This binomial, however, must still be accepted by the country's electoral authorities.