Ecuador: Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas in State of Emergency

The Ecuadorian province joins Guayas and Esmeraldas, where a 45-day state of emergency was also declared on November 1 following explosive device attacks that left fatal victims.
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said, "I have decided to include the province of Santo Domingo in the State of Emergency Decree, which has also been affected by acts of terror since Tuesday until now."
This decree includes a curfew from 21H00 to 05H00 (local time), according to a statement from the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency of Ecuador.
In Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas, several attacks with explosives were registered, although there is no record of victims. These attacks were carried out with car bombs near gas stations.
The provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas were also the target of more than ten explosive device attacks in the last few days. As a result, five people were killed and several injured.
This Friday, Lasso visited Esmeraldas and discussed the situation with the province's authorities "to take measures to reestablish peace in the area."
"The National Government will take all necessary decisions to safeguard peace in the country and fight terrorism and organized crime head-on."