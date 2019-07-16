Ecuador: Roads Blocked, Media Silence as National Strike Hits 2nd Day

Major roads were blocked during Tuesday’s demonstrations in large provinces such as Guayas, Manabi, Cotopaxi, Esmeraldas, Azuay and in both entry points to the capital city Quito.

As the national strike called for this week in Ecuador, by social and political organizations, enters its second day Tuesday, major roads were blocked and manifestations were reported all across the country including the country’s capital, Quito.

“We voted for Moreno to maintain social expenditure not to sign a deal with the IMF to the detriment of wellbeing...as workers, we reject the labor reform proposed by the banking and private sector,” Joaquin Chiluisa, a union leader from the health sector told teleSUR.

Major roads were blocked during Tuesday’s demonstrations in large provinces such as Guayas, Manabi, Cotopaxi, Esmeraldas, Azuay and in both entry points to the capital city Quito.

“The country is still protesting against (Lenin) Moreno's government and national media outlets do not publish anything .. why would that be?” the National Campesino Movement (Fecaol) tweeted Tuesday.

Y el pais sigue movilizandose contra el gobierno de Moreno y los medios nacionales no publican nada.. porque sera? #ParoNacional5dias San Lorenzo, Esmeraldas tambien se paraliza este segundo dia de protesta en #Ecuador pic.twitter.com/IUKhzRuIpc — Movimiento Nacional Campesino - FECAOL (@FECAOL) July 16, 2019

Despite ongoing protests and the hashtag #ParoNacional (national strike) becoming Ecuador’s trending topic, large private and public media have given little or no coverage to the demonstrations

Since Fecaol launched the five-day national strike Monday, the National Citizens Assembly (ANC), the Confederation of Indigenous Organizations (FEI), various workers’ unions, left-wing Social Compromise party and other social organizations have joined the call.

“We don't want a centralized government, we don't want privatizations in health or education. The people are everyone more than one ethnicity, not just one group,” an Amazonic Shuar leader told teleSUR’s correspondent during a rally.

#ParoNacional#Imbabura En la ciudad de Otavalo, compañeros y compañeras se unen a la gran jornada de lucha bajo el grito de

¡Fuera, Lenin, Fuera!



Nos movilizamos en contra de este gobierno neoliberal. pic.twitter.com/l7Uw6u3eGd — AsambleaCiudadanaEC (@EcAsamblea) July 16, 2019

The organizations that have joined the strike emphatically denounce the path Moreno’s administration has taken in order to fulfill the IMF’s conditionalities, as part of the “recipe” used by the neoliberal model.

Some of these devices include nationwide austerity measures, massive layoffs, the proposal to raise four points to the national sale tax from 12 to 16 percent, a private sector-led proposal to eliminate workers’ rights and bring about labor flexibilization, privatization of public goods and services, and dismissing the Constitution to deal with transnational companies, mainly in mining.

As transport and trucking unions set to join the strike, it was denounced on Monday that one of the transporters’ leaders, Omar Delgado, and his son were arrested. The National Federation of Taxi Operators of Ecuador has announced to go on strike on Wednesday.

“Our Police is used to arrest national leaders that strike against the IMF. Today was Omar Delgado and his son, tomorrow it can be anyone. Who guarantees our right to protest?” left-wing legislator from former president Rafael Correa’s party, Marcela Holguin, tweeted.