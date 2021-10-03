Ecuador Reports New Inmate’s Riot at a Prison in Guayquil

The Zona 8 prison is located a few meters away from the "Litoral" Penitentiary where 118 inmates were massacred, six of whom beheaded on Tuesday.

Ecuador's Police commander General Tannya Varela confirmed new clashes between inmates and the Police at the "Zonal 8 Prison" in Guayaquil.

The prison is located a few meters away from the "Litoral" Penitentiary where 118 inmates were massacred early this week. On Saturday, Police from elite groups entered the facility supported by soldiers and a military tank to neutralize the riot.

Varela indicated that two rifles, three pistols, ammunition, and cell phones were seized. The prison has space for 5,300 inmates but houses 8,500, which represents an overcrowding of 60 percent.

Following the incidents at the "Litoral" Penitentiary, authorities announced the relocation of some inmates who were part of rival gangs with ties to Colombian and Mexican drug traffickers.

So far this year, prison riots in the South American nation have already left 237 dead and 170 injured. In February, 79 inmates died in simultaneous riots in four prisons.

Besides improving prison infrastructure, the government plans to pardon some 2,000 inmates over 65 years old, those with illnesses or disabilities, and repatriate foreigners with sentences to complete the time at home.

At least 101 bodies from the "Litoral" prison have been identified, 44 of which were handed over to their families.