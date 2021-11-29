Ecuador Renews the State of Emergency Throughout All Prisons

The measure, which lasts for one more month, will coincide with the visit of an international human rights organization to Ecuador.

According to a new decree issued by President Guillermo Lasso on Sunday night, the Ecuadorean penal system will remain in a state of emergency for 30 more days, as an extension of a similar measure adopted last September.

The last state of exception was announced last September 29, with a duration of 60 days, after a massacre on September 28 that ended the lives of 118 prisoners. Amid this first state of exception, another massacre occurred in the Litoral Penitentiary on November 12 and 13, leaving 58 inmates dead.

Amid a crisis that he recognizes is not over, Lasso decided to renew the state of exception for what he called "a serious internal commotion" in all penitentiary centers, without exception, for an additional 30 days.

The state of emergency mandates the mobilization of institutions such as the Police and the Armed Forces throughout the national territory to these centers, to maintain and reestablish order.

Likewise, the decree specifies that the Armed Forces will focus on the re-establishment of order and internal security in all social rehabilitation centers and the controlled entry of prohibited weapons and objects into these institutions.

"OFFICIAL STATEMENT | President @LassoGuillermo renewed the state of emergency in all detention centers that are part of the social rehabilitation system nationwide, for an additional 30 days."

In addition, all prisoners will be deprived of the right to establish correspondence with loved ones outside of the penitentiary centers, and will also be prohibited from freely associating with one another.

At the same time, it was announced that a team from an international human rights organization would visit Ecuadorean prisons between Wednesday and Friday to evaluate possible human rights violations against detainees.

The organization's decision to visit the country was made on November 17, 2021; just five days earlier, in the Litoral Penitentiary, a massacre left 68 detainees murdered, and for this reason, the visit will focus on this prison complex in the city of Guayaquil.