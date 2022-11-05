Ecuador Receives International Solidarity Amid Wave of Violence

These messages arrive in Ecuador in the midst of the state of emergency established by the government of President Guillermo Lasso for three provinces.

The Government of Ecuador received several messages of solidarity in the face of the wave of violence that the country is facing, specifically in the last week, due to car bomb explosions, detonations of explosives and the murder of five policemen.

"The United States rejects the violent attacks in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and regrets the death of members of the Ecuadorian Police," said the US State Department's Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols.

The senior US official added that "no country is alone in the fight against organized crime and violence".

Mike Fitzpatrick, US ambassador in Quito, condemned the attacks and said that "the United States will continue to support Ecuador".

EE.UU. rechaza los violentos ataques en Guayaquil y Esmeraldas, Ecuador, y lamenta la muerte de miembros de la @PoliciaEcuador. Ningún país está solo en la lucha contra el crimen organizado y la violencia. Estamos junto a ���� en su defensa de la paz, los DD.HH. y la democracia-BAN — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) November 3, 2022

The US rejects the violent attacks in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas, Ecuador, and regrets the death of members of the @PoliciaEcuador. No country is alone in the fight against organized crime and violence. We stand with in their defense of peace, human rights and democracy-BAN

In similar terms, the Spanish embassy in Ecuador condemned the attacks in Guayaquil and Esmeraldas, and expressed its solidarity with the families of the deceased, with the Government and with the Ecuadorian people.

"Only united and with the instruments of the Rule of Law will we be able to face these worrying events", said the Spanish diplomatic mission in Quito.

For its part, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that its government strongly condemns the attacks and also expressed its solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as with the Ecuadorian people and authorities.

Solidaridad ����con ���� ante la ola criminal de violencia en Guayas y Esmeralda. ���� puede contar con la cooperación���� de seguridad que moviliza la experticia de países europeos����������������... @ProgramaCOPOLAD @ELPAcCTO @seacop @iila_org @CancilleriaEc @Presidencia_Ec @MinGobiernoEc — Charles-Michel Geurts (@EUAmbEcuador) November 3, 2022

Solidarity ����con ���� in the face of the criminal wave of violence in Guayas and Esmeralda. ���� can count on ���� security cooperation that mobilizes expertise from European countries.

The United Kingdom also rejected the recent violent attacks by serious organized crime groups in Ecuador and regretted the loss of innocent lives.

The European Union ambassador to Ecuador, Charles-Michel Geurts, stated that this South American country "can count on the security cooperation that mobilizes the expertise of European countries".

From Costa Rica, the member countries of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD) expressed their rejection of the "repudiatory attacks in Ecuador".

These messages arrive in Ecuador in the midst of the state of emergency established by the government of President Guillermo Lasso for three provinces, in order to contain the wave of attacks, unleashed due to the confrontation of criminal gangs inside and outside prisons.