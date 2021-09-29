Ecuador: Prosecutor To Investigate Massacre in Guayaquil Jail

On Tuesday, six prisoners were beheaded and 29 inmates died from stab or bullet wounds, General Buenaño acknowledged.

On Wednesday, the Prosecutor's Office announced it will investigate the massacre that took place in the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil, where 35 Ecuadorians died and dozens of prisoners were injured.

The National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) said the events occurred due to an internal confrontation caused by disputes between criminal gangs.

"There was a confrontation between two gangs. The gangs from Wards 8 and 9 confronted each other to take over Ward 5. Six victims were beheaded and the rest died from stab or bullet wounds," said General Fausto Buenaño.

After almost five hours of operation, a police and military command deployed around the prison managed to regain control of the situation.

This is the second most violent massacre recorded this year. In February, 79 prisoners died in several coordinated riots across the country. The prison crisis in Ecuador, however, dates back from 2018, when various murders began to occur inside prisons.

Amid this crisis, President Guillermo Lasso's administration issued a decree appointing Colonel Bolivar Garzon as SNAI director. He replaces Fausto Cobo, who had announced his resignation on Sept.27.

The frequent fights inside the prisons foster a climate of violence even outside the penitentiary centers. They are a growing source of concern for the Ecuadorian population.