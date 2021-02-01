Ecuador: Polling Staff Takes COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Elections

In this week, 271,642 voting board members must take the test at authorized health centers.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) Sunday informed that polling staff must take a COVID-19 test to avoid contagion during the February 7 Elections.

"Until Friday, voting board members must take the test at authorized health centers," CNE stated.

The test results will be ready in 15 minutes. Afterward, local health authorities will send the data to the 24 CNE provincial delegations.

"If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, the person will have to comply with home isolation for ten days, meaning that he or she will be out of the electoral process," CNE president Diana Atamaint explained.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Andres Arauz leads opinion polls in Ecuador by 39.2 percent. pic.twitter.com/NAgCzzKGvI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 27, 2021

On January 31, the CNE also ratified that the general elections will take place on February 7, after threats of postponement due to the delay in ballot printing. Next Sunday, over 13 million citizens will vote for Ecuador's new president and vice-president, 137 lawmakers, and five members of the Andean Parliament. The Union for Hope (UNES) leftist presidential candidate Andres Arauz leads the voting intention in Ecuador, followed by Guillermo Lasso from the 'I Believe' Party (CREO) and Yaku Perez from the Pachakutik Party.